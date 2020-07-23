Military Denies Intimidating Residents Of Volta Region

Colonel E. Aggrey Quashie

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday refuted allegations that military personnel deployed along the borders of the Volta Region are intimidating residents, preventing them from registering in the on-going Voter Registration Exercise.

A statement issued and signed by Colonel E. Aggrey Quashie, Director of Public Relations, said: “Checks and verifications by the GAF and from independent sources have proved that the claims are false and unfounded.”

It said personnel deployed along the border had acted professionally and discharged their duties without violence and intimidation.

“We wish to stress that in its deployment along the country’s borders, troops have conducted themselves with professionalism and maintained a posture of non-violence and non-intimidation,” the statement said.

“Citizens are, therefore, free to go about their daily routines without let or hindrance.”

The statement cautioned against the peddling of unsubstantiated news, which did not serve the public good.

It made reference to an earlier statement dated July 2, 2020, which addressed similar false allegations of intimidation of civilians.