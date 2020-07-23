China’s First Lady Supports Mrs Akufo-Addo In Covid-19 Fight

The Chinese embassy has handed over some medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from the First lady of China, Peng Liyuan to the First lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The items donated include 66000 nose masks, 240 thermometer guns and some other materials.

The First Lady’s Foundation is undoubtedly providing massive assistance to the less privileged especially women and children in various communities during this pandemic.

Making the donation on behalf of the First Lady of China, Zhu Jing, Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana, said the purpose of the donation is to strengthen the peaceful relation that exists between both countries.

“I bring you greetings from the First lady of China, H.E Peng Liyuan. I am glad to do this wonderful donation and I know this donation will help build a strong relationship between the two countries. This year has been a year when we realized how dependent and connected our world is”, he said.

Also, Mrs Akufo- Addo expressed her profound gratitude to the First Lady of China for this donation in these critical times.

She said this is not the first time the First Lady of China is supporting African First Ladies.

To her, today is another proof of the warm relationship between Ghana and China.

“I am indeed grateful to the First Lady of China. It is, therefore, heartwarming that, in the midst of this pandemic, Ghana and China have supported one another. H. E Peng Liyuan has cooperated with us in the fight to eradicate HIV- AIDS on the continent”, she said.

Mrs Akufo- Addo added that today First Ladies are at the forefront of bringing development and positive social change to their people.

” We are all committed to ensuring better lives, especially for our women and children. We will continue to pursue programmes that benefit our women and children. We will continue to cooperate to share ideas and resources with a common understanding that it is in the interest of humanity.

The First. Lady also took the opportunity to implore everyone to continue observing the protocols associated with Covid-19 since the virus is no respecter of persons, nations or continents.

“It affects the high and mighty as well as the weak and lowly. It is an equal opportunity offender. Only our collective effort can beat it”, she said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri