‘Military Deployment For Non- Threatening Events To Be Limited’

Dr. Omane Boamah addressing the press corps

Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has announced a new approach to military deployment, emphasising that the military will not be used for non-threatening situations.

During an engagement with the Defence Press Corps on Tuesday, Omane Boamah highlighted the importance of relying on the Police Service to maintain order in less critical situations.

He expressed concern that an excessive military presence could escalate tensions and lead to unnecessary violence. “We need to ensure that interactions between the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghanaians are civil, healthy, and friendly,” he said.

“The military is ready and willing to assist; let us give them maximum cooperation. They should not be the first line of response for every situation,” he added.

The minister’s comments come in light of a recent decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to deploy military personnel for security at Category A matches following clashes between Nsoatreman and Asante Kotoko.

Dr. Omane Boamah urged the GFA to instead seek assistance from the Ghana Police Service, which he believes is adequately trained to handle such events. “If at any point the threat level is very high, you can fall back on the military as a last resort,” he stated. “Let us not make the last resort a normal function.”

In addition to addressing military deployment, Omane Boamah made a commitment to complete all stalled projects before initiating new ones. This pledge reflects the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s dedication to responsible governance and efficient resource management.

To support these initiatives, the minister plans to explore innovative financing mechanisms, including tapping into climate funds through the establishment of climate response projects aimed at mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

This approach aims to tackle environmental challenges while promoting sustainable development in Ghana. Furthermore, addressing concerns regarding the welfare of defense journalists, Omane Boamah assured that he would work closely with the Department of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces to develop lasting solutions for their challenges, ensuring seamless and effective reportage.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke