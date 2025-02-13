We’ll Solve Tamale Water Crisis – NR Minister

Students fetching water from a river

The Northern Regional Minister, Adolf John, has assured the people Tamale and its environs that the government will solve the long standing water crisis.

Tamale in recent times has been faced with persistent water crisis, a situation which has significantly disrupted economic activities, forcing residents to purchase water from tanker contractors.

This situation has resulted in businesses such as restaurants, schools, hospitals, among others severely impacted by the ongoing water crisis.

Those who cannot afford tanker services are forced to trek long distances in search of potable water while some residents are left to rely on water from dams.

In an exclusive interview with DGN Online, the Northern Regional Minister, Adolf John, said he would work tirelessly with stakeholders in the water sector to ensure that the Tamale water crisis is resolved permanently.

“We have water challenges including Tamale and our government have promised that we shall solve the Tamale water problem and this promise will be fulfilled because water is a necessity,” he indicated.

In 2020, former President Akufo-Addo, cut the sod for the commencement of work on the Tamale water supply project in the Northern region.

The Tamale Water Supply Project was aimed to expand the water supply capacity of the Tamale Metropolitan area, and also improve upon the flexibility of water supply, by building a new water supply system which will rely on the White Volta at Yapei, with a 29.7 million gallons per day capacity water treatment plant.

Government then disclosed that they had secured a credit facility amounting to $ 223,287,973 from the UK Export Finance and the Dutch bank to execute the project but the project did not materialize.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale