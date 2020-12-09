Military Dismiss Mahama’s Claims Over Election Results

Dominic Nitiwul

The Ministry of Defence has dismissed claims by former President John Mahama that the military have been used to overturn the results of the December 7, 2020 elections.

Mr Mahama had told the nation on Tuesday night, December 8, 2020, that the military had been used by the ruling government to subvert the will of the people.

According to the former President who is the leader of the NDC, he won the presidential elections but the military were being used to steal the elections in favor of NPP.

But a statement signed by the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, said the claim by the former President is “false.”

Below is the statement from the Defence Ministry

By Melvin Tarlue