We Didn’t Eject NDC Agent From National Coalition Centre – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed social media reports claiming that it ejected NDC Representative, Rojo Mettle Nunoo from the National Coalition Centre on the Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

EC set the record straight in a statement dated December 9, 2020.

“The Commission wishes to state that this is false. Mr Rojo Mettle Nunoo was never at any point driven out of the National Collation Centre. This allegation comes as a surprise to the Commission,” the statement.

By Melvin Tarlue