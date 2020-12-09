NR CSOs Declare 2020 Elections Free and Fair

Civil Society Organizations on good governance observation of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections which deployed 120 observers across Northern Ghana (Northern, North East and Savannah) to observe 16 constituencies, has described the December 7 general elections free and fair.

According to the CSOs findings, 92% of observers indicated a good electoral process, generally peaceful elections and no major disorder and infractions as well as 100% of observers saying there was no violence or cross irregularities during the voting process.

The Civil Society Organizations, commended the EC for a generally good conduct of the elections, division of polling stations reduced crowding and tensions adding that the Biometric device worked well.

“We commend the security for the good conduct at polls. 7% of observed polling stations did not have stationed security. But C.I 127 does not mandate the presence of security at each polling center. Party agents were well behaved and ensured timely consensus on issues arising from the voting process.”

Head of Programmes and Policy, NORSAAC, Madam Hafsatu Sey Sumani who read the findings on behalf of the CSOs, noted that there were designated covid-19 ambassadors at all polling centers as well as use of face mask and sanitizers were enforced but was quick to add that voters did not respect the physical distancing protocol.

She said women, elderly and pregnant women participated effectively and were assisted well and that the visually impaired were given necessary assistance to vote.

“Unfortunately, only 81% of polling stations observed had tactile Jacket for use by the visually impaired. In this maturing democracy, all voters (including the visually impaired) must be able to vote on their own.”

Madam Hafsatu , however lamented about the incident of Bimbagu community and in the Nakpanduri-Bunkpurugu constituency where residents boycotted voting over lack of development saying its an indication of unequal distribution of the national cake among communities of Ghana for development.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale