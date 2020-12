President Nana Akufo-Addo has won the Ashanti Region with a very big margin.

The President polled 1,795,824 votes, according to the Electoral Commission’s certified results.

Opposition NDC Leader, John Mahama, polled 653,149 votes in the Ashanti Region.

In the Western Region, President Akufo-Addo won as well with 439,724 votes while Mr Mahama polled 398,549.

Below are the various certified results from the EC.

By Melvin Tarlue