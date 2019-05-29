Military Probe Brutalities Against Kpenoe Residents

Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col. Bernard Baba Pantoah

The 66 Artillery Regiment at Ho in the Volta Region, has commenced investigations into allegations of brutalities against residents of Kpenoe.

Residents of Kpenoe, led by their Chief, Togbe Kotoku XI, alleged a week ago that the Regiment has encroached on their land, by arbitrarily extending the boundary of a 484-acre land they gave to the regiment to reach about a 1000-acres.

The expansion of the boundary had led to clashes between residents and the military officers as farmlands of many of residents had been affected.

Some residents had also complained that attempts to farm on the affected land had led to beatings from military personnel guarding the land.

Apart from this, the Chief had requested that the shooting range of the regiment be relocated since they have had bullets straying into the community.

He said although residents were yet to be hit by any of the bullets, most of them live in fear for the lives.

Reacting to the concerns of the community, the Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment (Volta Barracks) in Ho, Lt Col. Bernard Baba Pantoah said they were investigating the claims by the Chief to bring the matter to a logical conclusion.

He said the leadership at the regiment has met the Chiefs and elders of the Kpenoe Traditional Area to ensure that their concerns were addressed.

He said compensation had been paid to those whose lands were collected to construct the shooting range.

