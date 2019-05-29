EC Engages Stakeholders

Jean Mensa – Chairperson of EC

THE ELECTORAL Commission (EC) says it is engaging with key stakeholders as part of efforts to demystify its operations and bring itself closer to the citizenry.

According to the Commission in a statement signed by one of its officers, Sylvia Annoh, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, “the purpose of these consultations is to hear first-hand what the concerns and issues of key stakeholders are regarding the Commission and its operations”

It said “additionally, the engagements will provide the Electoral Commission the opportunity to inform stakeholders about its current activities and outlook for the future.”

The EC delegation engaging with stakeholders, the statement indicated, was made up of the Commission’s Chairperson, Jean Mensa, and her deputies Dr. Bossman Eric Asare who is in-charge of Corporate Services; Samuel Tetteh, in-charge of Operations; as well as other commissioners.

It indicated that the Commission would meet with the Clergy, Traditional Leaders, former Presidents and Civil Society, among others.

Already, the Commission has engaged with a number of media outlets including Multimedia, Citi FM, Daily Guide, Graphic and the Ghana Journalists Association.

BY Melvin Tarlue