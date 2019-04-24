Military To Fight Sand-Winning At Dalun

THE MANAGING Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Dr. Clifford Abdallah Braimah, has indicated that the company would partner with the military to create a mini barracks at Dalun to help stop the activities of illegal sand-winning.

Illegal sand-winning activities are reportedly affecting water supply in the Northern Region.

According to Dr. Braimah, the company would provide the military with vehicles and a place to stay in the area to fight the menace.

He said the Ghana Water Company was spending so much on treating raw water.

The Director has therefore warned perpetrators of the illegal activity to desist from the practice.

Last year, some military personnel burnt about 14 tipper trucks, an excavator and motorbikes to stop sand winning at Dalun in the Northern Region.



FROM Eric Kombat, Dalun