MP Supports Constituents

Collins Owusu Amankwa (holding mic) with Dote, Buokrom and MoshieZongo Assembly members.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia North constituency, Collins Owusu Amankwa, has expressed his readiness to support his constituents to lessen their plight.

The legislator, who said the lives of his constituents would improve under the current Akufo-Addo administration, said government had awarded contracts for the construction of roads in the constituency.

Presenting the items to Assembly members, schools, groups and polling station officers of the NPP in the constituency at a ceremony on Monday, Mr. Amankwa assured the people that they would get their fair share of the national cake during his tenure.

He donated LED streetlights, sewing machines, desk and laptops, gas stove and cylinders, literature books, cloth, bags of rice and other food items.

The MP also donated second-hand clothes, toiletries, food items, rubber pans and cups to orphans and the less-privileged at the Kumasi Children’s Home, totaling GH¢200,000.

According to him, he personally bought the items to motivate the people.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi