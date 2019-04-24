Okpoi Gonno Residents Decry Bad Roads

The portion of the deplorable road

The Concerned Residents Association of Okpoi Gonno in the Krowor Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has called on the government to rehabilitate roads in the area.

Roads in the community have developed potholes, while portions of the gutters have been filled with debris.

Most of the roads have become unmotorable.

The road linking Zenith Bank to Rolamp, Coaster Junction to Manet Roundabout and Shell Sign Board to Okpoi Gonno, among others, have not been tarred, and the attendant environmental pollution is negatively affecting the residents.

The residents also bemoaned the rampant erection of kiosks along the streets in the community, as well as springing up of unapproved buildings, which have provided a safe haven for armed robbers and other criminals.

Reacting to the concerns raised by the residents, Joshua Nii Bortey, Municipal Chief Executive of Krowor, told DAILY GUIDE last Friday that the assembly, through the Ministry of Roads & Highways, had awarded two contracts for the construction of the Boundary- Aviation Road.

He said the assembly would soon provide streetlights, de-silt all choked gutters and improve security in the municipality.

Okpoi Gonno historically falls under Tema Metropolitan Assembly, but was later placed under Ledzokuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly before finally being put under the jurisdiction of the Krowor Municipal Assembly.

By Paul Nyojah Dalafu