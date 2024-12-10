Military Warns NDC Youth Against Violence

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning to the public, particularly the youth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), against attacking security personnel on duty.

This comes after reports of mobs attempting to disarm military personnel deployed to support the police in maintaining law and order across the country.

The GAF’s caution is not unfounded, given the history of violence and attacks on state institutions by NDC supporters after elections.

For the past three days, NDC youth have been accused of vandalizing state property, attacking security personnel, and disrupting the peace.

The GAF has emphasized that military personnel on authorized duty have the right to defend themselves, innocent civilians, and property, including the use of lethal force if necessary.

The military has urged all Ghanaians to exercise their civic rights responsibly, cooperate with security personnel, and refrain from any acts that could disrupt the peace.

This warning comes at a time when tensions are running high in the country, with the NDC disputing the outcome of the recent elections.

The GAF has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the stability and sovereignty of the nation, and has urged the public to remain calm and law-abiding.

As the country navigates this critical period, the GAF’s warning serves as a reminder of the need for restraint and respect for the rule of law.

The military’s commitment to maintaining peace and order is reassuring, but it is also up to the public to cooperate and avoid any actions that could lead to violence and instability.

BY Daniel Bampoe