NDC Goons Burn Ayensuano EC Office

In a shocking turn of events, a group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) hoodlums on Tuesday afternoon set the Electoral Commission (EC) office at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District on fire, protesting the declaration of parliamentary election results in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Ida Adjoa Asiedu.

The NPP candidate secured a narrow victory, winning 18,229 votes against incumbent NDC MP, Teddy Saforo Addy’s 17,182 votes, with a margin of over 1,000 votes.

On Sunday morning, the official EC declared figures for Ayensuano, Ida Adjoa Asiedu, was declared the winner of the parliamentary elections, with Abrokwa Sintim and one Obiri securing 722 and 140 votes, respectively.

But, the NDC has disputed the results, citing irregularities and intimidation.

However, the angry youth, on Tuesday morning, in a Rambo style, embarked on a demonstration and stormed the EC office at Asuboi and burnt the ballot box as well as set the building on fire.

BY Daniel Bampoe