Eastern Music Awards Takes Off This Weekend

The wait is almost over! This Friday, December 13, 2024, the Eastern Music Awards, the most prestigious regional awards scheme, will take center stage to honor and showcase exceptional talent from the Eastern Region and beyond.

The event promises to be an unforgettable evening of music, culture, and celebration, featuring an electrifying lineup of performances by some of Ghana’s most renowned artists.

Headlining the event is the legendary KK Fosu, whose timeless hits have left an indelible mark on Ghanaian music.

Joining him on stage will be the queen of Ghanaian music, Wendy Shay, renowned for her chart-topping hits and commanding stage presence.

The Eastern Region’s finest artists, including Ko7, Tee Rhyme, Pappy Jonah, Gyaldem Tish, Kobby Bless, C-Clark, 2Khay, and EMRYS, will also perform, ensuring a night of non-stop entertainment.

The evening will kick off with a glamorous red carpet hosted by the ever-stylish Sister Sandy biy3 Guy of Adom TV at exactly 6PM, setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

King Kweku Mensa of Media General will expertly emcee the event, ensuring a seamless blend of excitement and elegance throughout the show.

Beyond the music, the Eastern Music Awards is a celebration of artistry, culture, and excellence, recognizing the outstanding contributions of regional talents to the Ghanaian entertainment landscape.

This year, the stakes are even higher as the winner of the coveted Artiste of the Year award earns the opportunity to perform at African Music Week Canada, courtesy of Aim2Impact.

The event is expected to attract music lovers from across the region and beyond, all eager to cheer on their favorite artists and revel in the surprises and excitement that await.

-BY Daniel Bampoe