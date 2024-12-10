I’m Going To Court: Patrick Boamah Vows To Challenge Okaikwei Central Parliamentary Results

Patrick Yaw Boamah

In a bold move, incumbent Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central, Patrick Yaw Boamah, has announced his intention to contest the outcome of the parliamentary election in court.

This decision comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) declared Abdulai Abu Baba Abubakar Sadiq of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the winner of the fiercely contested seat.

Patrick Boamah’s decision to challenge the results is not unexpected, given the tense atmosphere that characterized the collation process.

The Okaikwei Central constituency race was one of the most hotly contested in the 2024 general elections, with allegations of discrepancies and disputes over pink sheets delaying the declaration.

According to reports, Patrick Boamah garnered 14,949 votes, narrowly losing to Baba Sadiq, who secured 15,383 votes.

However, Boamah has expressed dissatisfaction with the results, citing anomalies in the collation process and issues surrounding some polling station results.

Addressing the media shortly after the EC’s declaration, Boamah stated, “I know I have won the election. So if I have won the election, I don’t have to use violent means to take my seat. I have to respect due process. And that is what we are going to follow.”

