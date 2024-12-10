Call Your Supporters To Order- Bawumia To Mahama

In a strongly worded statement, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has urged President-elect John Dramani Mahama to rein in his supporters, who have been engaging in violent and lawless behavior across the country.

Bawumia expressed deep concern over the “embarrassing state of lawlessness and thuggery” being unleashed on innocent Ghanaians and state institutions by members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Vice President cited several incidents of NDC members besieging collation centers with offensive weapons to forcibly declare NDC parliamentary candidates as winners of some parliamentary contests.

He condemned these actions, stating that they are not in line with the democratic culture that Ghana is trying to nurture.

Dr Bawumia also criticized Mahama and the NDC for their silence and indifference in the face of violence and mayhem being unleashed on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and other perceived sympathizers.

He noted that these acts of lawlessness and brutality have extended to state institutions and public offices, resulting in the looting and stealing of state properties.

Some public offices were even forced to close for business due to the violence.

In a disturbing twist, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia revealed that private homes and properties of individuals have also been targeted, with some receiving death threats.

He emphasized that it is regrettable that these reprehensible acts are being perpetrated following an electoral process that has been widely touted as credible.

The Vice President reminded Mahama that he has won an election, not staged a coup, and therefore has a responsibility to contribute to protecting life and property.

He warned that if these acts continue, people will be compelled to take reasonable steps to defend themselves.

Dr Bawumia’s statement comes on the heels of reports of NDC supporters attacking the head office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Accra, as well as other incidents of violence and vandalism in parts of the country.

The Vice President’s call for Mahama to rein in his supporters is seen as a bid to prevent further escalation of violence and maintain peace and unity in the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe