9 Arrested Over Ayensuano EC Office Arson

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended nine people in connection with the burning of the Electoral Commission (EC) office at Ayensuano in the Eastern Region.

This incident is the latest in a string of violent attacks by National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth groups on state institutions, particularly the EC.

The arrest of the nine suspects brings the total number of individuals taken into custody for post-election disturbances to 106.

All suspects are currently undergoing due legal processes and are cooperating with the police investigation.

The EC has been a target of NDC youth violence in the past, with previous incidents of vandalism and intimidation reported.

The recent attacks on the EC office at Ayensuano days after declaration of results are part of a larger pattern of violence and intimidation by NDC youth groups.

The police have assured the public that they are committed to maintaining law and order and protecting communities from such violence.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that those responsible for the violence face justice.

However, the police have also urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to prevent further incidents.

-BY Daniel Bampoe