Mahama Appoints Transitional Team For Smooth Transfer Of Power

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has appointed a 10-member transitional team to facilitate a seamless transfer of power to the incoming administration.

The team, composed of experienced individuals from various sectors, including finance, governance, and public administration, will work closely with representatives of the outgoing government.

According to a press statement released on December 10, 2024, the transitional team is headed by Julius Debrah as Co-Chairperson, with Dr. Callistus Mahama, cousin of John Mahama serving as Secretary to the team.

Other members of the team include Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, Dr. Valerie Sawyer, Kwamena Ahwoi, Cassiel Ato Forson, Mahama Ayariga, Goosie Tanoh, and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah.

The President-elect has also nominated Edward Doe Adjaho as a member of the transitional Advisory Council.

The appointments are in accordance with the provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (ACT 845).

The transitional team’s primary responsibility is to ensure a smooth transfer of power to the incoming administration, working closely with representatives of the outgoing government.

The team’s composition reflects a diverse range of expertise, with members drawn from various sectors.

The appointment of the transitional team is a significant step towards ensuring a peaceful and orderly transfer of power, as Ghana prepares for a new administration.

With the team in place, the country can expect a seamless transition, with minimal disruptions to governance and public services.

The press statement was signed by Sammy Gyamfi.

BY Daniel Bampoe