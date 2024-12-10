Public Offices Close Down Over NDC Youth Attacks

In a bid to ensure the safety and security of staff, the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) has issued a directive to regional ministers and district assemblies to temporarily close offices and allow staff to work remotely.

This decision comes amid reports of violent attacks by National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth groups on public institutions, including Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), following the announcement of the recent general election results.

According to the OHLGS, information reaching their office indicates that many MMDAs have been vandalized, prompting concerns for the safety and well-being of staff.

The office has therefore urged regional ministers and district assemblies to closely monitor the situation in their respective regions and take necessary precautions to mitigate any potential risks.

In a letter dated December 11, 2024, and referenced OHLGS.2000.07, the Head of the Local Government Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, emphasized the need to prioritize staff safety and security.

The letter was addressed to all Regional Ministers and Regional Co-ordinating Councils, with a copy to Chief Directors and Regional Co-ordinating Directors.

The OHLGS has directed that if there is any indication that lives and properties are at risk, offices should be temporarily closed, and staff should be allowed to work remotely until the situation stabilizes.

This precautionary measure is intended to safeguard staff from potential harm and provide them with peace of mind during this unsettling period.

Furthermore, the OHLGS has urged regional ministers and district assemblies to maintain close communication with their respective MMDAs to receive updates on any developments.

They have also been advised to keep regular contact with law enforcement agencies to provide the necessary security support to protect offices where needed.

The OHLGS’s decision to close public offices is a response to the growing concerns over post-election violence and intimidation by NDC youth groups.

This is not the first time that NDC youth groups have been implicated in violent attacks on public institutions, and the OHLGS’s directive is a welcome move to prioritize staff safety and well-being.

-BY Daniel Bampoe