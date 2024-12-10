3 Declared Wanted In Connection With Tepa Warehouse Break-In

A recent incident at Tepa in the Ashanti Region has led the Ghana Police Service to declare three individuals wanted in connection with a break-in at a private warehouse and a radio station.

The suspects, identified as Akakpo, Assembly Member for Akwasiase; George, Assembly Member for Maabang; and Mujeed, are accused of breaking into the warehouse and making off with various items, including agricultural spraying machines, bags of fertilizers, and Wellington boots.

According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspects allegedly worked together with other individuals to carry out the break-in.

The police are currently conducting operations to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

The service has reassured the public of its commitment to upholding the law and ensuring that those responsible for the break-in face the consequences of their actions.

The Ghana Police Service has a dedicated webpage for wanted persons, where individuals can report information about suspects and help bring them to justice.

In this case, the police are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Akakpo, George, and Mujeed to come forward and assist in the investigation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe