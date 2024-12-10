EC Cracks Down On Party Supporters Amid Tensions

In a bid to maintain order and ensure a smooth electoral process, the Electoral Commission (EC) has directed all political parties to remove their supporters from collation centers.

This move comes as the EC faces pressure from party supporters to announce results that may not comply with the law.

Speaking at a press briefing, Deputy Chair of the EC, Samuel Tettey, emphasized the need for a peaceful and transparent process.

This directive is not unexpected, given the history of tensions between the EC and party supporters, particularly those from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC supporters are mounting attacks on the EC officials forcing them to declare their candidates as winners.

These incidents led to concerns about the integrity of the electoral process and the safety of EC officials.

The EC’s directive is likely aimed at preventing a repeat of such incidents and ensuring that the 2024 elections are conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner.

As the country waits with bated breath for the election results, the EC’s call for a smooth process is a welcome development.

However, it remains to be seen whether party supporters will comply with the directive and allow the EC to carry out its duties without interference.

BY Daniel Bampoe