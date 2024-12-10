NPP Calls On Akufo-Addo To Stop Transition Until NPP Seats Declared

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region is urging President Akufo-Addo to halt the transition process until the four remaining parliamentary seats are declared in their favour.

The party has confidently declared victory in these constituencies, citing their robust internal collation system and pink sheets issued by Presiding Officers at polling stations.

According to the NPP, the four constituencies in question are Suhum, Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Akwatia, and Fanteakwa North.

The party claims that their internal collation system has proven reliable and accurate in previous elections, and the pink sheets confirm their victory in these constituencies.

The NPP has already secured several seats in the region, including Akuapem North, Okere, New Juaben North, and New Juaben South, among others.

On the other hand, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won seats in Afram Plains South, Asuogyaman, and Lower Manya andvYilo Krobo, among others.

An independent candidate has won the Afram Plains North constituency.

The NPP is alarmed by reports of intimidation and violence being perpetrated by the NDC in the undeclared constituencies, allegedly attempting to subvert the clear will of the people.

The party is calling on the Electoral Commission (EC) to expedite the announcement of the results in these constituencies based on the true will of the electorate.

The NPP is committed to protecting the sanctity of the democratic process and is calling on the Ghana Police Service and other relevant security agencies to act swiftly and decisively to ensure peace and order in the affected constituencies.

The party expects professionalism from these institutions in ensuring that justice prevails and the choice of the people is respected.

The NPP is urging its supporters to remain calm and vigilant as they continue to protect their hard-earned victories.

The party is confident that the Eastern Region will remain a stronghold of development and progress under the NPP, citing their track record in developmental projects and grassroots mobilization.

In a statement, Eastern Regional Chairman Jeffery Konadu Addo said, “We are confident that the NPP will emerge victorious in the four remaining constituencies, and we urge the President to halt the transition process until these seats are declared in our favour.”

BY Daniel Bampoe