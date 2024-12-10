NPP Condemns NDC’s Post-Election Violence, Calls For Calm

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a statement condemning the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its alleged role in post-election violence and lawlessness.

The statement, signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong, expressed the party’s disappointment and concern over the actions of NDC supporters, which have destroyed property and intimidation of Electoral Commission (EC) officials.

According to the NPP, despite the concession of defeat by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NDC has been engaging in “dastardly acts” in various constituencies, including Dome-Kwabenya, Ablekuma North, and Okaikwei Central.

The party alleged that NDC thugs have been storming district collation centers, coercing EC officials to declare parliamentary results in their favour.

The NPP statement also condemned the inaction of the Ghana Police Service, which it said has failed to address the violence and lawlessness.

The party called on the Ghanaian public and people of good conscience to condemn the NDC’s actions, which it said undermine the country’s peace and security.

The statement comes after the EC declared John Dramani Mahama of the NDC as the winner of the 2024 presidential election.

The NPP has initiated consensus-building engagements to probe the outcome of the elections and reorganize its internal processes.

In a bid to calm tensions, the NPP has urged its members, sympathizers, and volunteers to remain calm but offer constructive criticisms and suggestions to officials of the party.

The party has also initiated a process to develop a clear pathway for future battles.

As the country grapples with the aftermath of the election, the NPP’s statement highlights the need for calm and restraint.

The party’s call for condemnation of the NDC’s alleged violence and lawlessness serves as a reminder of the importance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law.

In related news, the EC has announced that it will update its records once the presidential results from nine outstanding constituencies are received.

The commission has reassured the public that the integrity of the election result remains intact despite the delay.

The situation remains fluid, and all parties and their supporters need to exercise restraint and respect the rule of law.

-BY Daniel Bampoe