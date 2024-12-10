Ghana 2024 Presidential Election: A Regional Breakdown

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has officially declared John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the winner of the 2024 presidential election, securing 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total valid votes.

However, the journey to this declaration was marked by regional victories and defeats for both the NDC and the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Let’s take a closer look at the regional breakdown of the election results.

*NDC Strongholds*

The NDC dominated several regions, including:

– *Ahafo Region*: NDC won with 130,106 votes, while the NPP secured 113,851 votes.

– *Central Region*: NDC emerged victorious with 562,620 votes, leaving the NPP with 382,749 votes.

– *Western North*: NDC won with 202,689 votes, while the NPP trailed behind with 124,024 votes.

– *Oti Region*: NDC secured 182,470 votes, with the NPP managing only 86,489 votes.

– *Upper West*: NDC won with 242,852 votes, while the NPP secured 89,906 votes.

– *Bono East*: NDC emerged victorious with 216,691 votes, leaving the NPP with 124,811 votes.

– *Volta Region*: NDC dominated with 584,234 votes, while the NPP managed only 56,699 votes.

– *Bono Region*: NDC won with 235,681 votes, while the NPP secured 192,773 votes.

– *Western Region*: NDC emerged victorious with 423,245 votes, leaving the NPP with 275,231 votes.

– *Northern Region*: NDC won with 529,456 votes, while the NPP secured 370,928 votes.

– *Greater Accra Region*: NDC dominated with 1,260,832 votes, while the NPP managed 681,535 votes.

– *Savannah Region*: NDC emerged victorious with 134,563 votes, leaving the NPP with 56,774 votes.

– *Upper East Region*: NDC won with 361,597 votes, while the NPP secured 106,700 votes.

*NPP Strongholds*

The NPP, on the other hand, performed well in:

– *Eastern Region*: NPP emerged victorious with 493,234 votes, leaving the NDC with 453,234 votes.

– *North East Region*: NPP won with 134,800 votes, while the NDC secured 111,051 votes.

– *Ashanti Region*: NPP dominated with 1,366,800 votes, while the NDC managed 697,076 votes.

*Disputed Results*

The Electoral Commission declared the winner without results from nine constituencies, citing delays in the collation and declaration of results due to overwhelmed collation centers.

The nine constituencies are Awutu Senya East, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Akwatia, Suhum, Techiman South, Dome-Kwabenya, Ablekuma North, Ahafo Ano North, and Damango.

Despite the delay, the EC chairperson, Jean Mensa, reassured the public that the Commission would update its records once the presidential results from the nine outstanding constituencies were received.

The total valid votes, according to Jean Mensa, stood at 11,191,422, with rejected ballots being 239,109.

The total votes cast were 11,430,531, whereas the register had a total of 18,774,159. The percentage of voter turnout in the 2024 election stood at 60.9% based on 267 constituencies.

The other presidential candidates secured the following votes:

– GCPP: Daniel Augustus Lartey Jnr. – 16,673 (0.15%)

– GUM: Christian Kwabena Andrews – 16,461 (0.15%)

– LPG: Kofi Akpalo – 5,219 (0.09%)

– NDP: Mohammed Frimpong – 4,413 (0.04%)

– CPP: Nana Akosua Frimpomaa – 23,397 (0.21%)

– ACP: Hassa. Ayariga – 17,461 (0.6%)

– Independent Candidate: Kofi Koranteng – 3,320 (0.03%)

– Independent Candidate: George Twum-Barima-Adu – 3,091 (0.02)

– Independent Candidate: Nana Kwame Bediako – 84,488 (0.75%)

– Independent Candidate: Alan Kwadwo Kyetematen – 31,022 (0.28%)

