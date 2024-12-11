Akufo-Addo Names Transition Team To Ensure Smooth Handover Of Power

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed a 15-member transition team to facilitate a seamless transfer of executive authority to the incoming administration.

The team, which will be officially inaugurated on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, is mandated by the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845) to ensure stability and continuity in governance.

*Government Side of the Transition Team*

The government side of the transition team includes:

– Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff, who will act as Co-Chairperson in the absence of the President

– Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General

– Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minister responsible for Presidential Affairs

– Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister responsible for Finance

– Henry Quartey, Minister responsible for the Interior

– Dominic Nitiwul, Minister responsible for Defence

– Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs

– Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister responsible for Local Government

– Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister responsible for National Security

*Additional Members*

In line with Section 1 (2) of the Act, the following individuals will also be part of the transition team:

– Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service

– Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the Local Government Service

– Ambassador Mercy Debrah-Karikari, Secretary to the Cabinet

– Edward Asomani, National Security Coordinator

*Advisory Council*

Pursuant to Section 5 (1) of the Act, the President has appointed the former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, to the Advisory Council.

The Chairperson of the Advisory Council will be the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The President-elect has also announced the members of his side of the transition team, and the two teams will work together to ensure a smooth transition of power.

-BY Daniel Bampoe