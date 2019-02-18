Mills’ Brother Hot Over KEEA Seat

Samuel Atta Mills

The fight for the Komenda Edina-Eguafo Abrem Constituency (KEEA) seat has already begun with some parliamentary hopefuls reportedly soliciting for votes even before the official opening of nominations.

This poses a threat to the candidature of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Atta Mills, brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills.

The situation has compelled the constituency executives to issue a stern warning to parliamentary hopefuls in the party to desist from campaigning before the opening of nomination.

Signed by the Constituency Secretary, Charles Entsuah, the statement said some candidates have already started engaging branch executives to canvass for their votes without the approval from the party.

“The party is yet to open nomination and set out the guidelines for the contest of the primaries as stated in Article 41 of our party’s constitution”, adding that the attention of the party is focused on the upcoming presidential primaries scheduled for February 23, 2019,” the statement revealed.

Without mentioning names, the executives stated that the caution was necessary because a similar event which happened some time ago disturbed the unity of the party.

The release said the current actions by some of the hopefuls are considered as anti-party and it does not only flout the rules of the party, but also undermines the structure and the progress of the party.

“The party reserves the right to apply sanctions to any individual or groups that may violet the order of the party.

We are, therefore, reminding the individuals who have the desire to contest the parliamentary primaries to stop… otherwise when they found doing that will be disqualified when it is opened for them to file their nominations,” the release added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri