Milo Hands 4 Debutants Call Ups

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac, has invited four new players including Sherrif Tiraspol star Edmund Addo and AS Roma kid Felix Afena Gyan in his Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia and South Africa.

Yesterday, Rajevac named a 28-man squad for the two games next week.

Edmund Addo has been handed his debut call up following an impressive performance with Sherrif Tiraspol in the UEFA Champions League.

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena Gyan is among the surprise call ups for the double header.

Ghana travel to South Africa to face Ethiopia on matchday five game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be played at the Orlando Stadium.

The game is going to be played at a neutral venue because Ethiopia’s home venue has been banned by CAF for failing to meet the minimum requirements.

The Black Stars play their final group game against South Africa at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Below is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wollacott (Swindon Town), Lawrence Ati-Zigi (St.Gallen), Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak)

Defenders: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Philemon Baffour (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Girondins Bordeaux), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), Ismail Abdul Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko)

Midfielders: Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen F.C), Edmund Addo (Sheriff Tiraspol), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Daniel Kofi Kyere (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Kamal Deen Sulemana (Rennes), Samuel Owusu (Al Fayha)

Strikers: Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem), Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor), Felix Afena Gyan (AS Roma), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa)