Minerals Commission Trains Staff On Drone Piloting

Participants on field for practical sessions

A five-day drone piloting training has been undertaken by the Minerals Commission for staff of its offices at the Paa Grant University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa.

As part of an ongoing automation and digitisation of the Commission to enhance regulatory control and compliance, the focus is towards building the capacity of staff on emerging industry trends, cutting-edge technologies and relevant skills required for effective monitoring and efficient regulatory enforcement using drones.

The training programme is part of a series of capacity building interventions started in August 2023 and was facilitated by a team of experts led by the lead instructor on the Remote Pilot Aircraft Systems (RPAS) and Head of the Geomatic Engineering Department, Prof. Saviour Mantey of Paa Grant University of Mines and Technology.

The training was structured in phases, beginning with an overview of the models in drone piloting at Burma Camp in Accra, online presentations, in-person lectures, practical field work and written examination held in Tarkwa. A final phase of the programme, which is the professional certification and licensing examination on drone piloting, will be conducted by Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) in Accra. This programme aims at equipping staff with relevant knowledge and skill for the Commission to effectively exercise its oversight responsibilities for enhanced sustainability and responsible mining in Ghana.

The trainees are expected to be certified to operate and fly drones for monitoring mining activities across the country. Prof. Mantey said the goal of the training was to equip trainees with both theoretical and practical skills prior to certification by GCAA.

Prof. Saviour Mantey in action

He commended management of the Commission for the initiative and lauded participants for their commitment and dedication to the rigorous training. He urged participants to pursue further professional GCAA certification with the same enthusiasm. Participants were grateful for the training opportunity and expressed satisfaction with the professionalism of the instructors and the pedagogy. The stakeholders involved commended the board and management of the Commission for the initiative to curb the menace of illegal mining (galamsey). Participants recommended that drones be provided by management to aid continuous practice for enhance skills and competency in the delivery of their duties.

In conclusion, the drone training exercise was successful, and will complement other interventions of the Commission in the fight against illegal mining and sanitize the sector going forward.