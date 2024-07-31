Maa Adjoa Makes History @ Miss Akwaaba

Maa Adjoa

In a stunning display of talent and charisma, one of Miss Akwaaba contestants, Maa Adjoa made waves in the Miss Akwaaba TV reality show by becoming the first contestant ever to sweep all three weekly prizes.

She dazzled both the judges and viewers alike, earning accolades that have set a new benchmark for the competition.

Maa Adjoa won the esteemed Viewers’ Choice of the Week award after winning the much-coveted best performer of the day title.

Finally, she won the title of Simply the Best of the Night and was awarded a beautiful painting from Padiki Art Gallery.

“Best wishes, Maa Adjoa! You really demonstrated your hard work and dedication,” Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, one of the judges, remarked, adding, “We’re excited to watch your performance in the semi finals”.

On Sunday, August 4, the semi-finals will take place, and all eyes will be on Maa Adjoa as she looks to extend her winning streak.

However, in an unexpected change of event, Ofosuwaa was eliminated from the competition. There will be one more eviction before the grand finale which will take place at the National Theatre on August 11, 2024,

Fans are excited to see which of the six contestants advance to the next round.

The grand prize winner will get GH¢10,000 in cash in addition to an automobile. GH¢7,000 and GH¢5,000 are awarded to the first and second runners-up, respectively.

The winners of the first, second, and third prizes will be treated to a complimentary weekend stay at the Volta Hotel in Akosombo, courtesy of Volta Hotel and Dodi World.

Miss Akwaaba is a 13-week culture and tourism TV reality show which comes off live on CeejayTV every Sunday at 7pm. Dial *365*300# to vote for your favourite contestant because only six contestants will qualify to contest for all the juicy prizes.