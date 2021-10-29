Minerals Concessions Audit Committee Inaugurated

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources in charge of Mines, George Mireku Duker, has sworn in the members of the Minerals Concessions Audit Committee.

At a brief ceremony on Wednesday, Mr. Duker who doubles as the MP for Tarkwa Nsuaem, said the committee has been empowered under the law to protect the mining sector against any activity with the potential of destroying Ghana’s mineral resources.

“This committee has been vested with the powers to protect the integrity of the mining sector.

“You have situations where one person has 50 concessions, another has 100. We believe it is not fair because we may not have a situation where land will be extended. It is important to know the people who own these concessions and how to handle them,” the deputy minister said.

Mr. Duker said the ministry headed by Samuel Abu Jinapor will support the committee to perform its oversight responsibilities to satisfaction.

He said the committee has three months to audit the mining sector and produce a report.

The Chairman of the committee, Tutu Agyare said they are committed to the task ahead and called for support to do the work diligently.

He stated that with the sector undergoing various transformational policies, it is important that the committee is seen to be working effectively.

Apart from Mr. Agyare, Rosenberg Owusu Donkoh, Ales Oppong, Kofi Adomako Ansah and Michael Atiboly are members of the committee with Suweibatu Adam as secretary of the committee.