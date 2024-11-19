Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Signs MoU For A Strategic Partnership With MINTEK

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic partnership with MINTEK of South Africa, a global premier mineral research and testing organization. This landmark partnership aims to enhance cooperation in the development of mineral resources, technical expertise, and innovation within Ghana’s mining sector.

The MoU formalizes a framework for collaboration between MIIF and MINTEK focusing on key areas such as research and development, technology transfer, capacity building, and value addition in mineral pro- cessing. Through this partnership, both organizations seek to harness their combined expertise to improve Ghana’s mining and minerals sector, aligning with global best practices and advancing sustaina- ble development initiatives.

Mr. Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng, Chief Executive Officer of MIIF, reiterated, “This partnership with MINTEK marks a significant step forward in our commitment to maximize Ghana’s mineral wealth for long-term economic development. The collaboration will drive innovation, mining efficiencies, boost local capacity, and unlock new opportunities in the mining value chain.”

MINTEK, with its 90 years of experience in mineral processing research and technological innovation, brings valuable knowledge and cutting-edge technology to the table, enhancing MIIF’s efforts to diversi- fy and add value to Ghana’s mineral resources.

As part of the MoU, a series of workshops, training programs, and joint research projects will be organ- ized to foster knowledge sharing and enhance the technical capabilities of both organizations. These initiatives will focus on sustainable mining practices, environmental stewardship, and economic growth through minerals-based industrialization.

The signing of the MoU underscores MIIF’s vision to build strategic partnerships that position Ghana as a leader in the global mining industry. This collaboration with MINTEK signals the beginning of a new era in mining innovation and sustainable development, benefitting not only Ghana but also the broader African mining community.

Commenting on this landmark partnership, Prof. Douglas Boateng, the chairman of the board of MIIF, said this marks the beginning of Africans collaborating to help industrialize the sector for the benefit of the people.

Mintek’s Group Executive, Prof Indresan Govender, noted that Mintek is proud to partner with the MIIF in unlocking Ghana’s full mineral processing potential.

About MIIF

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) is a minerals sovereign wealth fund established to manage and invest Ghana’s mineral royalties and income streams from mining operations for the long-term bene- fit of its citizens. MIIF seeks to enhance the value of Ghana’s mining resources through strategic partner- ships, investments, and innovative initiatives.

About MINTEK

MINTEK is South Africa’s national mineral research organization and one of the world’s leading technolo- gy organizations specializing in mineral processing, extractive metallurgy, and related fields. MINTEK’s mission is to serve the global mining industry by driving research, innovation, and sustainable develop- ment in the minerals sector.