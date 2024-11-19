Harry Kane Statue Unveiled After Years In Storage

The statue, commissioned in 2019, has been mocked by some but Kane himself is a fan

A statue of England captain, Harry Kane, was unveiled in London on Monday, several years after being commissioned and completed by the council where he grew up.

Waltham Forest, a council in north London, spent £7,200 on the likeness between 2019 and 2020, but had not been able to find a permanent home for it due to local regulations.

The statue, which depicts the country’s all-time top goal scorer sitting on a bench with a ball on his knee, has now been placed at the Peter May Sports Centre in Walthamstow, London, with the former Tottenham forward visiting the site for the unveiling.

He posted on X: “A real proud moment for me to go back to where my life in football began and unveil a statue. I hope it helps inspire the next generation to work hard and believe in themselves.”

Kane played a starring role in England’s 5-0 thrashing of Ireland on Sunday, playing a sublime pass to Jude Bellingham that helped the Real Madrid man earn a penalty kick, which Kane duly dispatched to give his team the lead.

After the game, the Bayern Munich striker said that incoming England coach Thomas Tuchel has been boosted by the emergence of a crop of young players under interim boss Lee Carsley.

Kane, 31, spoke to reporters at the unveiling, saying that he has not ruled out playing well beyond the 2026 World Cup.

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked by PA if the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada would be his last edition.

“There’s a perception when you get to your 30s that you’re coming to an end but for me I’m performing at the highest level — I feel very good!”