GFA Hold Crunch Meeting Tomorrow

Kurt Okraku

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (ExCo) is scheduled to convene in a crucial meeting tomorrow, to address pressing issues, including the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The team’s dismal qualification campaign, which saw them fall short of the qualification mark in Group F, has raised concerns about the state of Ghana football.

Their elimination was confirmed even before their final Group E match against Niger in Accra on Monday, marking Ghana’s first failure to qualify for AFCON since 2004.

The performance of the Black Stars is expected to dominate discussions at the meeting. Calls for accountability have intensified, with some stakeholders demanding changes in the technical team and management structures to avoid similar setbacks in the future.

Beyond the Black Stars’ performance, the ExCo will receive updates on the progress of other national teams, including the Black Queens, Black Galaxies, and various youth sides. The state of domestic competitions, including the Ghana Premier League, Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League, and MTN FA Cup, will also be reviewed.

Another major agenda item is the planned GFA Retreat, envisioned as a platform for ExCo members and stakeholders to discuss long-term strategies for football development in Ghana. Updates will also be provided on ongoing projects, such as the refurbishment of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

The activities of the Regional Football Associations (RFAs) and their respective leagues, as well as reports on youth development programmes like the KGL U17 Colts Championship, are also expected to feature prominently.

This meeting comes at a critical juncture for Ghana football, with key decisions likely to shape the sport’s future in the country.