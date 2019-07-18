Mini-Input Film Conference To Open In Accra

Dr. Fara Awindor

The 2019 edition of Mini-Input Film Conference will take place from Monday, July 22 to Wednesday, July 24 at the Mahogany Lodge Hotel in Accra.

Over 20 films on diverse themes, including ‘The Spiritual Spouse’ (Ghana), ‘Between Life & Death’ (The Netherlands), ‘City of Zero Waste’ (Thailand), ‘Synthetic Turf – Damned Pitch’ (Belgium), ‘Documenting Hate: New American Nazis’ (USA), ‘First Contact’ (Canada) and ‘Night of Salvation’ (Taiwan) will be screened alongside discussions, debates and talks.

It will be moderated by Marc-Andre Schmachtel and Judith Schulde from the Film Department of the Goethe-Institut headquarters in Munich (Germany) alongside Ghanaian experts Fara Awindor (Input Ghana national coordinator), Aseye Tamakloe and Lauren Abdallah (both lecturers / filmmakers).

The discussions will include ‘New Formats – New Insights’, ‘Documenting Positive Impact’, ‘Pitfalls of Using Archival Footage’, ‘Are There Limits To Our Artistic Freedom?’, ‘Pitfalls In The Depiction of Outcasts & Outsiders’, among others.

As part of the festival, a two-day seminar will be organised for selected film students drawn from various parts of the country at the premises of the Goethe-Institut in Accra, with Nico Alexander Hertel (Germany) and Dr. Fara Awindor as moderators.

Comprising public television programme makers and broadcasters, Input Festivals & Conferences are aimed at promoting the role of public service television as a driving force for change in societies, assisting TV professionals in fulfilling the educational, cultural and social aspects of their mission while serving as a platform for exchanging experiences and information on all facets of television.

Goethe-Institut Ghana is supporting the conference, which is being organised in collaboration with Input Ghana, National Film & Television Institute, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association.