e.TV Ghana Launches Corporate Run & Walk 2019

Ernest Boateng

e.TV Ghana, in partnership with Japan Motors, has launched this year’s edition of the annual e. TV Ghana/Japan Motors Corporate Run & Walk.

The event, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at the Silver Star Tower, is aimed at bringing together corporate institutions in Ghana to promote a healthy lifestyle, as well as create opportunities for networking through physical activities.

Speaking at the launch of the event held at the Silver Star Tower, Nosisa Doe, head of e.TV Ghana, in a speech delivered on behalf of Mr. Ernest Boateng, CEO for Global Media Alliance Group, said, “Corporate run is nine this year, so those who have never participated in the run should come on board this year to exercise with their colleagues and other corporate and also gain inspiration and motivation to improve their overall health by remaining active.”

According to her, GH¢7 from each registration will be set aside and later donated to the Ghana Blind Union as a form of support to the union.

This, she said, is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that the two entities have been carrying out for the past eight years.

The Event Director of Corporate Run & Walk, Salah Kwaku Kalmoni, explained that the five-kilometre race will start at 6:00 am from the Silver Star Towers to 37 station, continuing to the El-Wak traffic light, then left to the Airport roundabout, to the Airport traffic lights and finish at the Silver Star Towers.

Other activities to be held on the day include a dancing competition, fun-filled aerobics session, a VIP breakfast and the awards ceremony.

He continued that the registration fee for single entry is GH¢30 while corporate entry for a group of five is GH GH¢300, and assured patrons of great prizes.

“We have exciting prize packages for winners and so we are inviting corporate institutions across Ghana to come and join us run. We are also extending the same invitation to institutions to come on board as sponsors,” Mr. Kalmoni said.