Minister Assures Speedy Completion Of Kajeji SHS Projects

BONO EAST Regional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, has assured that the projects currently ongoing at Kajeji Senior High School in the Sene East District will be completed to enhance teaching and learning in the area.

The minister said this in response to complaints from the chiefs that dormitories, classroom blocks, dining hall, kitchen and administration block at the main SHS in the district have been left uncompleted.

The minister, who was on tour of Sene East and West districts to familiarise himself with developmental issues affecting the people, said government is on course to complete all abandoned projects and new ones being constructed under schools infrastructure programme.

The chief linguist of Nkrom Traditional Council, Nana Kukruku Sunkwa III, complained that dormitories, staff bungalows, classroom blocks, dining hall, administration block among other projects have stalled.

He also appealed to the minister to help construct a befitting market for the people of Kajeji, and also help to get the contractors to speed up construction of Atebubu- Kwame Danso-Kajeji road since armed robbers have taken advantage of the bad road and are operating with impunity.

The chief also said that feasibility studies for construction of Agenda 101 hospital for Sene East had been ‘swapped’ for Sene West, and asked for the mistake to be rectified.

Replying, Mr. Adu Gyan said the contractor on Kajeji school project has been changed and a new one is soon to take over to complete the girls’ dormitory, the administration block, and classroom blocks.

The assistant headmaster, Anthony Kwarteng Tawiah, who conducted the minister and his entourage around, said the school was established in 1991 and has student population of 1,162.

He said due to lack of classrooms, students are using an uncompleted administration block as lecture halls while a wooden structure serving as a dining hall is also being used by Form One students as classrooms.

