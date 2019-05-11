Minister Closes Aisha ‘Sister’s’ Company

Helen Huang (middle)

Following the arrest of Helen Huang for illegal possession of Rosewood, the Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah, has closed down operations of

Brivywells Company.

Brivywells is a logging company near Damongo, the regional capital.

DGN Online gathered that the company has since its inception operated on the blindside of authorities.

According to the minister, he was surprised at the number of logs being harvested at the site.

He said “we have allowed some unscrupulous persons into our vicinity, taking the law into their own hands to our disadvantage.”

According to him, “they are making huge sums of money and at the same time making the environment highly unfriendly and unhealthy.”

As a result, Mr. Braimah has set up a nine-member committee with the mandate of investigating factors that militate against the efforts made so far to eliminate illegal logging, investigate the roles played by individuals, groups, institutions, including state institutions in aiding the situation.

The regional minister assured the committee of the full support of his outfit and indicated that all recommendations made by the committee would be implemented fully.

Alhaji Bakari Sadique Nyare, a former Chairman of Lands Commission and a member of the committee assured the minister the Committee would live up to the task assigned to it.

The committee is chaired by the Deputy Savannah Regional Minister, Samuel Yayu Tika.

Other members of the committee are Sulemana Yusuf, MP Bole/Bamboi constituency, Alhaji Sadique Bakari Nyare, Dramani Issahaku, Osman Mohammed Amin, Mr.Sammy Wusah Former MP Damongo constituency, Kipo Suyenzi, Former DCE Sawla Tuna Kalba District, Habibi Muftawu, media expert.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo