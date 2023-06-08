Minister Donates GH¢90,000 To Circle Fire Victims

Henry Quartey

Victims of the fire that gutted various shops at Circle behind the VVIP transport station on May 21, 2023, yesterday received a cash donation of GH₵90,000 from the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire outbreak which occurred on Sunday, May 21, 2023, started at about 1:30pm and razed down 44 shops.

Each of the fire victims received an amount of GH¢2,000 from the District Assembly Common Fund to support them though they had lost items worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister told the traders that though the cash donation from the District Assembly Common Fund may not be able to address all their needs, the money would enable them to at least begin working again given the state they find themselves in.

He indicated that though investigations were still ongoing to ascertain the causes of fire outbreaks in some markets in Accra, the Assembly and the Ghana National Fire Service will continue to educate the traders on fire safety techniques.

He however said that in spite of efforts to achieve such measures, both the Assembly and the Ghana National Fire Service will in the short term procure fire extinguishers for the shops for use in the event of any fire outbreak in the market.

He also hinted of plans by the state to convert various markets in the Greater Accra Region to an ultra-modern one to create space as well as provide opportunity for many others to operate shops.

The traders, who thanked and prayed for the Regional Minister, expressed surprise for the support provided by the minister.

Chairman for the Circle Pioneers Traders Association, Nana Kwame Boakye, told journalists it was the first time traders have received support of such magnitude from any individual or the state since he started trading at Circle in 1993.

He could therefore not hide his joy but thanked the minister for the gesture, while praying for him to succeed in his future endeavours.

Apart from the traders, other individuals who were present to witness the presentation of the donation to the traders include the Chairman of the Ayawaso Central, Assembly members and officers among several others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah