Minister Donates Motorbikes To Police

The motorbikes donated by the minister

Deputy Defence Minister, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has donated motorbikes to 11 police stations in the Atwima Kwanwoma District and Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region to facilitate efforts to combat crime.

Violent crimes have surged in these communities in recent times, a situation which in the views of opinion leaders requires resourcing of the security agencies to overcome the menace.

The Deputy Defence Minister, who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Kwanwoma, said the motorbikes would enable the police officers to mount surveillance in their areas and also enhance general policing.

Communities which benefitted from the benevolence of the Deputy Minister included Brofoyedru, Foase, Hwediem, Twedie and Kokoben, Afasiebon, Trede, Heman/Ampampatia and Kyekyewere in Atwima Kwanwoma as well as Denkyemuoso, in the Kwadaso Municipality which shares border with Atwima Kwanwoma District.

Mr. Amankwa-Manu expressed worry over recent upsurge in crime in the areas and appealed to the residents to provide the police with reliable information that would lead to the arrest of criminals.

“I admonish anyone who involves himself or herself in criminal activities to end it today. Today I am appealing to you but if you fail to allow peace to prevail in this enclave, the police would do everything possible to bring all miscreants to book,” he charged.

He expressed the hope that the motorbikes would be used to combat crime for the residents to be able to go about their normal duties without any fear.

Station officer in charge of the Foase Police Station, Inspector Albert Odei-Quansah, who received the motorbikes, expressed appreciation to the MP, which according to him will help motivate security personnel in the area.

He said the major challenge facing the police in the area is mobility but the donation of the bikes would help the police personnel undertake surveillance and other policing activities.

For his part, Nana Okyere -Tawiah Antwi, who is the District Chief Executive (DCE) and head of the District Security Council for Atwima Kwanwoma, thanked the MP for the gesture and added that the bikes would be used effectively to fight crime and related activities in the district.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi