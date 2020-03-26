Minister Donates To 7 Constituencies To Fight Covid-19

Minister for Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, on Wednesday donated 200 Veronica buckets and 450 hand sanitizers of different sizes to seven constituencies in the Northern Region to aid them in the fight against COVID 19.

These constituencies include Tamale South, Tamale North, Tamale Central, Mion, Savulugu and Sagnarigu.

Nana Sarfo Kantanka, who presented the items on behalf of the minister, said the initiative is of two phases, and that the first phase is the presentations of the items to help in the fight against corona virus in the region.

“This only forms the first part of the support, by the time we are ready to bring the second face, coronavirus would have gone and that does not mean, we will stop with the second face, except that, it will change into something that will bring more development,” he said.

He added that “the President together with his cabinet and all other agencies are putting in place the requisite measures to make sure that the situation is brought under control”.

According to him, the public should always protect themself whenever they are going close to people who show the symptoms of cough, sneezes, and difficulty in breathing.

Nana Sarfo Kantanka encouraged the practice of regular hand washing and the frequent use of sanitizers to keep safe.

He appealed to the general public not to hesitate to go to the hospital for a check-up when they difficulties in breathing or coughing.

The Northern Regional first vice chairman of NPP, Alhaji Sunday on behalf of the regional executive thanked the Business Development Minister for the gesture.

The party’s parliamentary aspirant for the Tamale South and aide to the sector minister, Yakubu Ussif advised the various parliamentary aspirants to put the items into good use.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale