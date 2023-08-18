Minister Fights For Region

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah addressing the participants

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has stressed the need for the unique requirements of the region to be met so that the area can continue to support the nation with its enormous natural resources.

He indicated that equality and equity are two distinct concepts that are often used interchangeably.

He noted that while equality gives everyone access to same opportunities, equity means that access to the opportunities is proportional to each person’s needs.

He said, “As a region, we believe that when development is approached from the viewpoint of equity and inclusiveness, several benefits will accrue to the Western Region.”

The Regional Minister was speaking at this year’s Western Region Development Conference, which was on the theme “Driving Inclusive and Equitable Development in the Western Region: A Call to Action.”

It was organised by the Nana Kobina Nketsia IV Trust.

He acknowledged the roads and infrastructure imbalances and charged the various assemblies to focus on their medium-term development plans to spur growth.

“Let also use this conference to set a new Western Region agenda, on which development is hinged,” the minister pointed out.

The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, also acknowledged the fact that the region is facing challenges in all sectors.

Tetrete Okuamoa Sekyim, who was the chairman for the conference, said the region had less to show in terms of development.

He, therefore, stressed the need for a united front of all stakeholders to share their expertise to enhance the region’s growth.

“The conference, I believe, must become a machinery to drive the development agenda of the region,” he pointed out.

Professor John Victor Mensah of the Economic Department, University of Cape Coast, said all the development plans of the region must be implemented to the letter so that there will be visible growth in the shortest possible time.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Busua