Ussif Demands Youth Response To Climate Change

A group photograph at the end of the deliberations

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has urged Ghanaian youth to cultivate the spirit of volunteerism towards national development and to be actively involved in the national climate change discourse.

According to him, such participation will help shape and bring true meaning to the national conversation, especially at a time when nations are collectively working to find workable solutions to respond to climate change and other related issues.

Delivering the keynote address at the launch of the National Youth Conference on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability Forum, held at Somanya, in the Eastern Region, on the theme “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World”, the minister explained that “Our planet faces unprecedented challenges, from climate change to diminishing natural resources. It is our responsibility, as the young torchbearers of tomorrow, to pave the way for a sustainable future.”

He noted that, “As we face the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, our young people must be empowered with the knowledge and skills necessary to address these issues.”

Mustapha Ussif explained that “the road ahead is not without challenges. But remember, every journey begins with a single step. Let us commit ourselves to learning, collaborating, and leading in the realm of green skills. Let’s harness our potential to design a sustainable world where ecosystems flourish, communities thrive, and the delicate balance of nature is preserved.

“As we navigate this path, never underestimate the power of your voice. Social media campaigns, social and community initiatives offer platforms through which you can amplify your message and mobilise change. Share your stories, experiences, and solutions – for your voice has the potential to ignite a global movement that transforms our world for the better.”

“Together, we can sow seeds of change, and nurture a sustainable world that our future generation will be proud to inherit,” he added.

The National Youth Authority (NYA) CEO, Pius Hadzide, on his part, said “As we delve into the heart of this theme, therefore, we must keep in mind that while the challenges that climate change poses to our world are immense, they are insurmountable.”

He added that “Our response – to rising temperatures, erratic weather patterns and the loss of biodiversity – must be resolute, innovative and holistic. It is here that the concept of ‘green skills’ becomes a beacon of hope.”

BY Daniel Bampoe