Pentecost Launches Engineering Programmes

Key personalities at the launch of the programmes

The Deputy Minister for Education (MoE), Rev. John Ntim-Fordjour, has applauded Pentecost University for introducing five new Bachelor of Engineering (BE) programmes to support the growth of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills within the country.

He stated that this era is highly driven by technology, as such, innovation, technology, and knowledge are highly required to solve problems.

The minister also added that with the current industrialisation, organisations are in need of STEM-related skills, therefore creating an increase in STEM-related jobs is the way to go.

He, therefore, applauded Pentecost University for creating new Engineering programmes, as they will not only increase the number of individuals skilled in STEM but also support the STEM policy of the ministry.

“If there is any era where innovation and knowledge is required, it is in this our 4th revolution industrialisation era. This is an era that is driven by technology in an ever changing and competitive world, and we see across the world that the jobs that our young ones are seeking to do are tilting towards STEM,” he stated.

“The Ministry of Education launched the STEM policy ensuring that from kindergarten up to the university, innovation sweeps across the country. We are excited that Pentecost University has caught up with this policy and has aligned with our strategic goals. We salute them for the innovation. These are Ghanaian made innovations which we must be proud of,” he stated.

The minister shared this at the launch of Engineering programmes at the Pentecost University.

The Bachelor of Engineering (BE) programmes include BEng Electricals and Electronics Engineering, BEng Robotics and Automation Engineering, BEng Systems Engineering, BEng Manufacturing Engineering, and BEng Environmental Engineering.

The four-year programme will be taught both theoretically and practically, and students who will be admitted will have three year in-house based learning and have their final year in a practical form.

The programmes will be open to people from different educational backgrounds, and so, interested persons will have to undergo a one-year pre-engineering programme to prime themselves with the fundamentals of engineering.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kwabena Agyapong-Kodua, encouraged individuals interested in engineering to apply for any of the programmes in order to gain critical skills needed in the field.

He also encouraged organisations and the public to financially support people who may want to pursue any of the programmes.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi