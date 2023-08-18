Ambolley Commends Amakye Dede

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, the ‘father of highlife music’, has expressed his opinion on the differences between two great performers, claiming that Amakye Dede is a superior highlife performer to Daddy Lumba.

Ambolley claims that Amakye Dede, often known as Iron Man, has a musical style that is more in line with the spirit of highlife music than Daddy Lumba.

Given his prominence as a highlife star and claim to have a deeper understanding of the genre, Ambolley expressed his opinion that Amakye Dede is a better match for the role of the genre’s spokesperson due to his musical background and recognisable lyrical style.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley claimed that Amakye Dede started off only producing highlife music as a result of his involvement with bands that featured guitars.

Amakye discovered a way to harmonise melodies utilising highlife tunes, which sounds good to the ear, he stated.

He countered that Daddy Lumba’s songs incorporates the Twi language, but leans more toward the funky genre.

This, he argued, does not call into question the greatness of Daddy Lumba as an artiste, who has since delighted Ghanaians with a bevy of songs.

Highlife artistes Amakye Dede and Daddy Lumba both had a lasting impression on the Ghanaian music landscape.