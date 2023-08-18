Akwaboah Out With ‘Try Me’

Akwaboah Jnr

Talented highlife artiste, Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, known in the music scene as Akwaboah Jnr, has released his latest single titled ‘Try Me’ ahead of the release of his highly anticipated Lighthouse Album later this year.

In this high-class masterpiece, Akwaboah Jnr shows his talent in his chosen field with his silky voice and singing skills. The song is a DJ favourite.

Last Sunday, August 13, 2023, a music video for the song, which was partially filmed in London, UK, was released.

Recently, the phrase ‘Try Me’ has come to light as the contentious name of a song with a celebrity dig.

The ‘Try Me’ song, according to Akwaboah, has been in the works for two years and shouldn’t be mistaken with other songs that have caused a stir in the music community.

The Lighthouse Album, the last installment of the Lighthouse project Akwaboah started two years ago, may be coming out soon, according to his recent hints.

He has been coy about the artistes who will appear on the album, but hints from his social media accounts indicate that some of his former Sarkcess Music label mates were featured on the project.

Ever since Akwaboah Jnr, dropped his previous singles which include ‘Blow My Mind’, ‘Posti Me’, ‘I Do Love’, ‘Hold Me Down’, ‘Love Unfair’, ‘Forget’, ‘Obiba’, ‘Number One’ among others, he has been well-known on the airwaves and TV screens as a great singer whose inspiring songs never fail to have a positive impact in the highlife music scene.

As a master keyboardist, composer and song writer, Akwaboah Jnr has played for several local and international artistes including Hugh Masekela and John Legend.

He has also composed songs for several artistes who are making it big in the industry.