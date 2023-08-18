Stonebwoy Speaks After Robbery Attack In US

Stonebwoy

Celebrated Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has assured fans that he is safe and sound after news of him being robbed in the US went viral.

The attack is said to have taken place after Stonebwoy posted a video showing him shopping in the famed Icebox Diamond & Watches Store, Atlanta, Georgia.

Known in real life as Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy was reported to have been robbed at gunpoint after he had concluded a successful concert in Washington DC on August 14 and was due in Atlanta for his next gig.

The ‘Nyedzilo’ crooner successfully arrived in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 15, and was at the Icebox shop with his own security detail and media team. He had apparently gone shopping for his children when the incident allegedly occurred.

Stonebwoy, who is in the US for his 5th Dimension tour, took to Twitter to allay the fears of his fans about his safety.

He tweeted that he is “very safe and sound”, and urged them to meet him tomorrow at the Masquerade for his live show.

Last week, Stonebwoy made a debut on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Chart with ‘Life & Money’, featuring Stormzy at number 47 on the chart.

The track is the lead song on Stonebwoy’s 2023 album ‘5th Dimension’.

This comes months after the 17-track album debuted at number 8 on the Billboard World Reggae Album chart, after its release.