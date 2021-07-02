Minister Inaugurates Advisory Board

The minister, (3rd R) with the board and some dignitaries

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Yussif, has inaugurated a seven-member advisory board at its office in Accra.

The board is to serve as a guide and offer critical assistance to the minister in the execution of his mandate.

It is being chaired by the Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Evans Opoku Bobie, who is tasked to ensure that the minister and government can address challenges facing the youth and also improve the sports sector.

Members of the board are drawn from various backgrounds, and their expert advice would prove handy for the minister in implementing government policies.

Other members included Alhaji Hafiz Adam, the Chief Director at the Ministry, Michael Asare Bediako of the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Kwame Baah Nuako from the Ghana National Petroleum Commission (GNPC), Ntow Aryeh from the Ministry of Education, Seidman S. Nasigri from the Legal Relief Trust and Musah Yamba Issahaku, a traditionalist.

The minister pointed out that their nomination was an appreciation of their experience and knowledge in the areas of youth and sports.

He said, “Your nomination was neither by accident nor coincidence but a recognition of your rich experiences both in private and public spheres relevant to the development of the critical mass of our society; that is the youth.”

He disclosed that the board’s duty will be to provide help in the evolution of policies and strategies for the ministry.

“Mr. Chairman, the functions of the Ministerial Advisory Board are in two (2) folds as stipulated in the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327) i.e. “remote constant interaction between the Ministry and the users of its services, and advise the Sector Minister on adjustments in policy direction, planning objectives, and operational strategies.”

The minister gave the assurance that he is ever ready to welcome criticism and ideas so far as it serves the interest of the country and aid in the development of the sectors.

He added that his outfit is currently focused on developing a sports economy that will create job opportunities for the youth in the country.