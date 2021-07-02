Tottenham Finally Get Manager

Nuno Espirito

Tottenham has ended its rollercoaster search for a new manager by confirming the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo.

Seventy-two days since Jose Mourinho’s sacking in April, former Wolves boss Nuno was announced as Spurs’ head coach on a contract until 2023.

Spurs turned to Nuno after talks with a number of other managers failed to result in an appointment.

As reported by Sportsmail last week, Nuno had emerged as the latest leading candidate with new managing director Fabio Paratici pushing his claims, having been previously interested in taking the 47-year-old to Juventus.

Following Mourinho’s dismissal, the likes of Bayern Munich-bound Julian Nagelsmann, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag all proved out of reach.

Former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and Gennaro Gattuso were among the managers Spurs then spoke to about the vacancy.

Spurs’s players will begin returning for pre-season next week and Nuno said: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy.

“It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work.

“We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Nuno pledged the club’s ‘philosophy’ will be to give everyone an opportunity to better themselves.

One of Nuno’s first tasks is to resolve the future of Harry Kane, who informed Spurs of his desire to leave the club earlier this summer.

Manchester City are the favourites to secure the England captain, who is currently on international duty at Euro 2020, with Pep Guardiola’s side already putting in an initial £100million approach for the Spurs striker.